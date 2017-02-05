Movie Insider

Status: Post-Production As of February 5, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Biography Drama

A tale of forbidden love set against the rise of American cinema. At the turn of the century, Mary Pickford becomes the first businesswoman in Hollywood, having founded United Artists. Swept off her f... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

TBA, 2017

Cast more cast

Joséphine dela Baume
Frances Marion
Cary Elwes
D.W. Griffith
Luke Arnold
Douglas Fairbanks
Summer Phoenix
Vesta Tilley
Sophie Kennedy Clark
Mary Pickford
Fran Kranz
Alfred Rupp
DIRECTOR

Jennifer DeLia

Screenwriter

Josh Fagin
Jennifer DeLia

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A tale of forbidden love set against the rise of American cinema. At the turn of the century, Mary Pickford becomes the first businesswoman in Hollywood, having founded United Artists. Swept off her feet by the swashbuckling actor Douglas Fairbanks, the very first media-scrutinized love affair in Hollywood ensues, and they are faced with the danger of the masses’ public adoration.
official plot version from indiewire.com

Biography Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the 1997 biography/book "Pickford: The Woman Who Made Hollywood" by Eileen Whitfield.
Also Known As
  • Untitled Mary Pickford Project

Related Links

