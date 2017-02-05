Status: Post-Production As of February 5, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
No Poster Available
A tale of forbidden love set against the rise of American cinema. At the turn of the century, Mary Pickford becomes the first businesswoman in Hollywood, having founded United Artists. Swept off her f... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesPoverty Row Entertainment
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A tale of forbidden love set against the rise of American cinema. At the turn of the century, Mary Pickford becomes the first businesswoman in Hollywood, having founded United Artists. Swept off her feet by the swashbuckling actor Douglas Fairbanks, the very first media-scrutinized love affair in Hollywood ensues, and they are faced with the danger of the masses’ public adoration.
official plot version from indiewire.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the 1997 biography/book "Pickford: The Woman Who Made Hollywood" by Eileen Whitfield.
Also Known As
- Untitled Mary Pickford Project
