DIRECTOR

Jennifer DeLia



Screenwriter

Josh Fagin

Jennifer DeLia



Production Companies

A tale of forbidden love set against the rise of American cinema. At the turn of the century, Mary Pickford becomes the first businesswoman in Hollywood, having founded United Artists. Swept off her feet by the swashbuckling actor Douglas Fairbanks, the very first media-scrutinized love affair in Hollywood ensues, and they are faced with the danger of the masses’ public adoration.

Based on the 1997 biography/book "Pickford: The Woman Who Made Hollywood" by Eileen Whitfield.

Untitled Mary Pickford Project

