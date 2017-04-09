|

R

|

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must re... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (36 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Paul W.S. Anderson



Screenwriter

Paul W.S. Anderson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

R for sequences of violence throughout

verbatim plot from sonypictures.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on Capcom’s hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise.

Also Known As

Resident Evil: Armageddon

Resident Evil 6

