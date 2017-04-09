Buy Tickets All Trailers
2017 | R | Action Sci-Fi
Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.
Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must re... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 27, 2017
On Blu-ray & DVDTuesday, May 16, 2017
Cast more cast
Rating MPAAR for sequences of violence throughout
- Based on Capcom’s hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise.
Also Known As
- Resident Evil: Armageddon
- Resident Evil 6
