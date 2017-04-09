Movie Insider

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Evil Comes Home

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie poster

4.21 / 5 stars (33 users)

2017 | R | Action Sci-Fi

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must re...

Friday, January 27, 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Paul W.S. Anderson

Screenwriter

Paul W.S. Anderson

Companies

Sony Screen Gems & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for sequences of violence throughout

Storylines 2 more

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.
Action Sci-Fi Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Capcom’s hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise.
Also Known As
  • Resident Evil: Armageddon
  • Resident Evil 6

News Updates 41
