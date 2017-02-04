Movie Insider

Fist Fight AFTER SCHOOL. PARKING LOT. IT'S ON.

Fist Fight movie poster

2017 | R | Comedy

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Max Greenfield
Evan Susser
Van Robichaux

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

R for language throughout, sexual content/nudity and drug material

Storylines 3 more

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line.  But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school.  News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.
Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on an idea by "New Girl" actor Max Greenfield.
  • Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way.

