On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts ... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 17, 2017
Coming Soon (12 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Max Greenfield
Evan Susser
Van Robichaux
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language throughout, sexual content/nudity and drug material
Storylines 3 more
On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.
official plot version from slashfilm.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on an idea by "New Girl" actor Max Greenfield.
- Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Fist Fight Official Instagram
- Fist Fight Official Facebook
- Fist Fight Official Site
- Fist Fight Tickets + Showtimes
- Fist Fight on Amazon
- Fist Fight on IMDb