Status: Post-Production As of November 6, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added. Principal photography wrapped on October 28, 2016.
In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—th... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 3, 2017 2D, IMAX
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Christopher Yost
Craig Kyle
Stephany Folsom
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!
official plot version from marvel.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World.
- Chris Hemsworth will be back as the Norse god of thunder for the film that is also due to feature a team-up with the Hulk (Hollywood Reporter, 12/2/15).
- Tessa Thompson’s character in Thor: Ragnarok will be a superhero and will appear in other Marvel films (Deadline.com, 4/12/16).
- Thor: Ragnarok picks up after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron (4/10/17).
Also Known As
- Thor 3
- Creature Report
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Thor: Ragnarok Official Twitter
- Thor: Ragnarok on IMDb