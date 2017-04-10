Movie Insider

Thor: Ragnarok

Status: Post-Production As of November 6, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added. Principal photography wrapped on October 28, 2016.

Thor: Ragnarok movie poster
2017 | Action Adventure

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—th... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, November 3, 2017 2D, IMAX

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Taika Waititi

Screenwriter

Christopher Yost
Craig Kyle
Stephany Folsom

Companies

Marvel Studios & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!
official plot version from marvel.com

Action Adventure Fantasy Sequel Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World.
  • Chris Hemsworth will be back as the Norse god of thunder for the film that is also due to feature a team-up with the Hulk (Hollywood Reporter, 12/2/15).
  • Tessa Thompson’s character in Thor: Ragnarok will be a superhero and will appear in other Marvel films (Deadline.com, 4/12/16).
  • Thor: Ragnarok picks up after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron (4/10/17).
Also Known As
  • Thor 3
  • Creature Report

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

News Updates 52
