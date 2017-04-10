|

DIRECTOR

Taika Waititi



Screenwriter

Christopher Yost

Craig Kyle

Stephany Folsom



In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

Sequel to the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World.

Sequel to the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. Chris Hemsworth will be back as the Norse god of thunder for the film that is also due to feature a team-up with the Hulk (Hollywood Reporter, 12/2/15).

Chris Hemsworth will be back as the Norse god of thunder for the film that is also due to feature a team-up with the Hulk (Hollywood Reporter, 12/2/15). Tessa Thompson’s character in Thor: Ragnarok will be a superhero and will appear in other Marvel films (Deadline.com, 4/12/16).

Tessa Thompson’s character in Thor: Ragnarok will be a superhero and will appear in other Marvel films (Deadline.com, 4/12/16). Thor: Ragnarok picks up after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron (4/10/17).

Thor 3

