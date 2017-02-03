|

Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being oblite... more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Dean Israelite



Screenwriter

Burk Sharpless

Matt Sazama

John Gatins



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

official plot version from lionsgate.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Saban launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a live action television series more than 20 years ago, and the series has been in continuous production ever since. It has subsequently grown into one of the world's most popular and recognizable brands, with toys, apparel, costumes, video games, DVD's, comic books and other merchandise.

Saban launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a live action television series more than 20 years ago, and the series has been in continuous production ever since. It has subsequently grown into one of the world's most popular and recognizable brands, with toys, apparel, costumes, video games, DVD's, comic books and other merchandise. Elizabeth Banks will play classic Power Ranger character Rita Repulsa, an alien witch who has designs on the planet (Hollywood Reporter, 2/2/16).

Elizabeth Banks will play classic Power Ranger character Rita Repulsa, an alien witch who has designs on the planet (Hollywood Reporter, 2/2/16). Weta Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, District 9) is in charge of suit design and visual effects.

Weta Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, District 9) is in charge of suit design and visual effects. Lionsgate said that they hope to do “five, six or seven of [Power Rangers films]" (Deadline.com, 5/26/16).

Also Known As

SABAN'S Power Rangers

