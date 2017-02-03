Movie Insider

Power Rangers Together we are more.

Status: Post-Production As of August 14, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Power Rangers movie poster

2017 | Adventure Family

Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being oblite... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 24, 2017

Cast more cast

Naomi Scott (III)
Kimberly Hart / The Pink Ranger
Becky G.
Trini Kwan / The Yellow Ranger
RJ Cyler
Billy Cranston / The Blue Ranger
Dacre Montgomery
Jason Lee Scott / The Red Ranger
Ludi Lin
Zack Taylor / The Black Ranger
Elizabeth Banks
Rita Repulsa
DIRECTOR

Dean Israelite

Screenwriter

Burk Sharpless
Matt Sazama
John Gatins

Companies

Lionsgate & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
official plot version from lionsgate.com

Adventure Family Based on TV Show

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Saban launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a live action television series more than 20 years ago, and the series has been in continuous production ever since. It has subsequently grown into one of the world's most popular and recognizable brands, with toys, apparel, costumes, video games, DVD's, comic books and other merchandise.
  • Elizabeth Banks will play classic Power Ranger character Rita Repulsa, an alien witch who has designs on the planet (Hollywood Reporter, 2/2/16).
  • Weta Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, District 9) is in charge of suit design and visual effects.
  • Lionsgate said that they hope to do “five, six or seven of [Power Rangers films]" (Deadline.com, 5/26/16).
Also Known As
  • SABAN'S Power Rangers

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

News Updates 60
