Status: Post-Production As of August 14, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
Power Rangers
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 24, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Burk Sharpless
Matt Sazama
John Gatins
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
official plot version from lionsgate.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Saban launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as a live action television series more than 20 years ago, and the series has been in continuous production ever since. It has subsequently grown into one of the world's most popular and recognizable brands, with toys, apparel, costumes, video games, DVD's, comic books and other merchandise.
- Elizabeth Banks will play classic Power Ranger character Rita Repulsa, an alien witch who has designs on the planet (Hollywood Reporter, 2/2/16).
- Weta Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar, District 9) is in charge of suit design and visual effects.
- Lionsgate said that they hope to do “five, six or seven of [Power Rangers films]" (Deadline.com, 5/26/16).
Also Known As
- SABAN'S Power Rangers
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
