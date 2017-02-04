There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if Batman wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 10, 2017
Rating MPAAPG for rude humor and some action
The Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader - Batman is the crime fighting vigilante everyone can count on to save the day. When Gotham City is threatened once again, the brooding, heavy-metal rapping machine is forced to work with a new police commissioner and a certain young orphan to save the day. Will he find that working alone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? Maybe the Dark Knight will learn to work as part of a team, finding new friends and happiness along the way.
official plot version from warnerbros.com
- Spinoff of 2014 film The Lego Movie. Based on the DC Comic's character.
- LEGO Batman
