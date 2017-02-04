Movie Insider

The LEGO Batman Movie

2017 | PG | Action Comedy

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if Batman wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. more

Friday, February 10, 2017

Cast more cast

Will Arnett
Batman (voice)
Michael Cera
Robin (voice)
Zach Galifianakis
The Joker (voice)
Rosario Dawson
Batgirl (voice)
Ralph Fiennes
Alfred Pennyworth (voice)
Mariah Carey
Mayor Marion Grange (voice)
DIRECTOR

Chris McKay

Screenwriter

Seth Grahame-Smith

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rating MPAA

PG for rude humor and some action

Storylines 3 more

The Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader - Batman is the crime fighting vigilante everyone can count on to save the day. When Gotham City is threatened once again, the brooding, heavy-metal rapping machine is forced to work with a new police commissioner and a certain young orphan to save the day. Will he find that working alone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? Maybe the Dark Knight will learn to work as part of a team, finding new friends and happiness along the way.
official plot version from warnerbros.com

Action Comedy Animation Spin-off Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Spinoff of 2014 film The Lego Movie. Based on the DC Comic's character.
  • LEGO Batman

