There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if Batman wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Chris McKay



Screenwriter

Seth Grahame-Smith



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

PG for rude humor and some action

The Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader - Batman is the crime fighting vigilante everyone can count on to save the day. When Gotham City is threatened once again, the brooding, heavy-metal rapping machine is forced to work with a new police commissioner and a certain young orphan to save the day. Will he find that working alone isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? Maybe the Dark Knight will learn to work as part of a team, finding new friends and happiness along the way.

official plot version from warnerbros.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Spinoff of 2014 film The Lego Movie. Based on the DC Comic's character.

Also Known As

LEGO Batman

