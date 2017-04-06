Movie Insider

My Little Pony: The Movie

Status: Production As of August 7, 2015

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

2017 | Comedy Family

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where the...

Friday, October 6, 2017

Cast

Kristin Chenoweth
 
Tara Strong
Twilight Sparkle (voice)
Ashleigh Ball
Applejack / Rainbow Dash (voice)
Andrea Libman
Pinkie Pie / Fluttershy (voice)
Shannon Chan-Kent
Pinkie Pie (singing voice)
Tabitha St. Germain
Rarity (voice)
DIRECTOR

Jayson Thiessen

Screenwriter

Joe Ballarini

Companies

Lionsgate

Rating MPAA

Not Available

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.
Comedy Family Animation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • To be based on the Hasbro toyline and the animated TV series developed by Bonnie Zacherle, Charles Muenchinger & Steve D'Aguanno.
  • Kristin Chenoweth will “voice an all new My Little Pony character in the film.”
Also Known As
  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

