Fifty Shades Darker Every Fairy Tale Has a Dark Side

Fifty Shades Darker movie poster

2017 | R | Romance Adaptation

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and f... more

Friday, February 10, 2017

Cast

Jamie Dornan
Christian Grey
Dakota Johnson
Anastasia Steele
Rita Ora
Mia Grey
Luke Grimes
Elliot Grey
Kim Basinger
Elena Lincoln
Max Martini
Taylor
DIRECTOR

James Foley

Screenwriter

Niall Leonard

Companies

Universal Pictures

Rating MPAA

R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language

Storylines

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.
official plot version from universalpictures.com

Romance Adaptation Sequel Erotic

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Per Variety, production on Fifty Shades Darker likely won't get underway until the first quarter of 2016. That would mean the sequel wouldn't arrive until late 2016 or the first quarter of 2017 (2/19/15).
  • Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled for release on Feb. 10, 2017; Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9, 2018. Both films will be shot back-to-back with James Foley at the helm (Variety, 11/12/15).
  • Elena Lincoln (to be played by Kim Basinger) is one of Grey’s business partners, as well as his former (and older) lover that initiated him into the world of S&M.

More Fifty Shades Movies

Fifty Shades of Grey poster
Fifty Shades of Grey
poster not available
Fifty Shades Freed

News Updates
