|

R

|

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and f... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (5 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Foley



Screenwriter

Niall Leonard



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

official plot version from universalpictures.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Per Variety, production on Fifty Shades Darker likely won't get underway until the first quarter of 2016. That would mean the sequel wouldn't arrive until late 2016 or the first quarter of 2017 (2/19/15).

Per Variety, production on Fifty Shades Darker likely won't get underway until the first quarter of 2016. That would mean the sequel wouldn't arrive until late 2016 or the first quarter of 2017 (2/19/15). Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled for release on Feb. 10, 2017; Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9, 2018. Both films will be shot back-to-back with James Foley at the helm (Variety, 11/12/15).

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled for release on Feb. 10, 2017; Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9, 2018. Both films will be shot back-to-back with James Foley at the helm (Variety, 11/12/15). Elena Lincoln (to be played by Kim Basinger) is one of Grey’s business partners, as well as his former (and older) lover that initiated him into the world of S&M.

More Fifty Shades Movies 2

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links