City of Tiny Lights

Status: Completed As of April 10, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

TBA | Thriller

Follows a private eye who gets pulled into a mystery when an escort comes knocking at his door. more

Cast more cast

Roshan Seth
Farzad Akhtar
Cush Jumbo
Melody
Riz Ahmed
 
DIRECTOR

Pete Travis

Screenwriter

Patrick Neate

Storyline

Meet Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed), cricket fan, devoted son to an ailing father and deadbeat private eye. He’s got an office above a cab firm, a taste for cigarettes and bourbon, and a finely tuned moral compass that he keeps hidden behind a sharp cynicism. When Tommy walks into his office one morning to find high-class prostitute Melody seeking his help, he’s launched into a story that plays as an utterly original modern noir.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Patrick Neate.

