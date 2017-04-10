Status: Completed As of April 10, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
No Poster Available
TBA | Thriller
Meet Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed), cricket fan, devoted son to an ailing father and deadbeat private eye. He’s got an office above a cab firm, a taste for cigarettes and bourbon, and a finely tuned moral compass that he keeps hidden behind a sharp cynicism. When Tommy walks into his office one morning to find high-class prostitute Melody seeking his help, he’s launched into a story that plays as an utterly original modern noir.
Follows a private eye who gets pulled into a mystery when an escort comes knocking at his door. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Roshan Seth
Farzad Akhtar
Cush Jumbo
Melody
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesBBC Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Patrick Neate.
