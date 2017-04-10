|

Follows a private eye who gets pulled into a mystery when an escort comes knocking at his door. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Pete Travis



Screenwriter

Patrick Neate



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Meet Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed), cricket fan, devoted son to an ailing father and deadbeat private eye. He’s got an office above a cab firm, a taste for cigarettes and bourbon, and a finely tuned moral compass that he keeps hidden behind a sharp cynicism. When Tommy walks into his office one morning to find high-class prostitute Melody seeking his help, he’s launched into a story that plays as an utterly original modern noir.

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the novel by Patrick Neate.

