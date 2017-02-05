Status: Post-Production As of October 9, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 14, 2017
DIRECTOR
F. Gary Gray (In Talks)
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Deadline.com (1/18/16) reports the full cast, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, are expected to return.
- Producer/actor Vin Diesel says Fast 8 will form the first installment of a trilogy intended to bring the series to a conclusion after 10 films.
Also Known As
- The Fast and the Furious 8
- Untitled Fast & Furious 8
- Furious 8
- Fast 8
