John Wick: Chapter 2 Never stab the devil in the back.

2017 | R | Action Sequel | 2hrs, 2m

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced out of retirement once again and heads to Rome to face off with the world’s deadliest killers. more

Friday, February 10, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Chad Stahelski

Screenwriter

Derek Kolstad

Companies

Summit Entertainment & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for strong violence throughout, some language and brief nudity

Storylines 3 more

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to 2014’s critically-acclaimed breakout hit.
  • Common will be the film's chief villain, a head of security for a female crime lord.

