2017 | R | Action Sequel | 2hrs, 2m
In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
Legendary hitman John Wick is forced out of retirement once again and heads to Rome to face off with the world’s deadliest killers. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 10, 2017
Coming Soon (7 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for strong violence throughout, some language and brief nudity
Storylines 3 more
In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
official plot version from lionsgate.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to 2014’s critically-acclaimed breakout hit.
- Common will be the film's chief villain, a head of security for a female crime lord.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- John Wick: Chapter 2 Official Site
- John Wick: Chapter 2 Official Facebook
- John Wick: Chapter 2 Tickets + Showtimes
- John Wick: Chapter 2 on Amazon
- John Wick: Chapter 2 on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback