Will See 1,823 Won't See 69

|

R

|

|

2hrs, 2m

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced out of retirement once again and heads to Rome to face off with the world’s deadliest killers. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (7 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Chad Stahelski



Screenwriter

Derek Kolstad



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

R for strong violence throughout, some language and brief nudity

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

official plot version from lionsgate.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Sequel to 2014’s critically-acclaimed breakout hit.

Sequel to 2014’s critically-acclaimed breakout hit. Common will be the film's chief villain, a head of security for a female crime lord.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links