In Dubious Battle

In Dubious Battle movie poster

2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 50m

In the California apple country, nine hundred migratory workers rise up "in dubious battle" against the landowners. The group takes on a life of its own—stronger than its individual members and more... more

Friday, February 17, 2017

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

James Franco

Screenwriter

Companies

Momentum Pictures

Rating MPAA

R for some violence and brief sexuality

Storylines

In the California apple country, nine hundred migratory workers rise up "in dubious battle" against the landowners. The group takes on a life of its own—stronger than its individual members and more frightening. Led by the doomed Jim Nolan, the strike is founded on his tragic idealism—on the "courage never to submit or yield."
Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the John Steinbeck novel.

Watch Trailer 1
International Trailer
International Trailer 308 views
