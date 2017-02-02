2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 50m
In the California apple country, nine hundred migratory workers rise up "in dubious battle" against the landowners. The group takes on a life of its own—stronger than its individual members and more frightening. Led by the doomed Jim Nolan, the strike is founded on his tragic idealism—on the "courage never to submit or yield."
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 17, 2017
On DVDTuesday, March 21, 2017
Coming Soon (46 days to go!) Pre-Order
Cast more cast
James Franco
Mac McLeod
Vincent D'Onofrio
Al Anderson
Josh Hutcherson
Vinnie
Selena Gomez
Lisa London
Bryan Cranston
Xerife
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
Companies
Rating MPAAR for some violence and brief sexuality
Storylines 2 more
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the John Steinbeck novel.
