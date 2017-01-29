Movie Insider

Status: Pre-Production As of October 19, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Shooting on the film starts in February 2017 in both London and Hawaii.

2018 | Action Adventure

Plot details are under wraps - likely a continuation of the events at the end of Jurassic World. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 22, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Juan Antonio Bayona

Screenwriter

Colin Trevorrow
Derek Connolly

Companies

Universal Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

original plot formulation based on information from universalpictures.com

Action Adventure Sci-Fi Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Jurassic World, which opened in theaters in June, is the No. 3 domestic release of all time with $614.3 million, and the No. 3 worldwide release of all time (06/15/15)
  • Director J.A. Bayona told EFE (10/15/16), "It will be darker and scarier than the previous film. Obviously when you have Chris Pratt, it will also be very funny. But it will be darker. It is a second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in The Empire Strikes back or the Wrath of Khan, which are the examples you always get."
  • Director J.A. Bayona added to EFE (10/15/16), “The film takes the story where it has never been before. To me, it surprised me. We are going to places where the saga has never been before, and at the same time we are paying tribute to the franchise. We will take it a step further. There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking.”
  • Bryce Dallas Howard says her Jurassic World character won't be in heels for the sequel (Collider, 10/22/15).
Also Known As
  • Jurassic Park 5
  • Jurassic Park V
  • Untitled Jurassic World Sequel

News Updates 29
