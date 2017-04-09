Status: Pre-Production As of April 9, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Aiming for a fall 2017 shoot.
TBA | Sci-Fi Thriller
A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.
ProducerFrank Marshall
A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.
- Based on Michael Crichton's novel, which was published in 2011.
- Sherri Crichton and Laurent Bouzereau are executive producing via CrichtonSun LLC, which acts as the steward of the estate.
