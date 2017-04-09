|

A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific ... more

Joachim Rønning



Darren Lemke



A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.

Based on Michael Crichton's novel, which was published in 2011. Sherri Crichton and Laurent Bouzereau are executive producing via CrichtonSun LLC, which acts as the steward of the estate.

