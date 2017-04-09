Movie Insider

Status: Pre-Production As of April 9, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Aiming for a fall 2017 shoot.

TBA | Sci-Fi Thriller

A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producer

Frank Marshall

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Joachim Rønning

Screenwriter

Darren Lemke

Companies

Universal Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A group of graduate students are lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Sci-Fi Thriller Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Michael Crichton's novel, which was published in 2011.
  • Sherri Crichton and Laurent Bouzereau are executive producing via CrichtonSun LLC, which acts as the steward of the estate.

Related Links

