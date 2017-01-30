Movie Insider

The Batman

Status: Pre-Production As of October 19, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Joe Manganiello told Entertainment Tonight (10/18/16) that production on the the film is expected to begin Spring 2017.

2019 | Action Sci-Fi

No plot details are known other than the fact that Ben Affleck will star as the Caped Crusader, a role he will first assume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then in Justice League 1 & 2. more

Friday, June 14, 2019 Rumored

Cast more cast

Ben Affleck
Batman
Joe Manganiello
Slade Wilson / Deathstroke
DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Ben Affleck
Geoff Johns

Storyline

No plot details are known other than the fact that Ben Affleck will star as the Caped Crusader, a role he will first assume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then in Justice League 1 & 2.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Action Sci-Fi Comic Book Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Ben Affleck stated that the title of the upcoming movie will likely be The Batman. However, he also noted that he “might change it" (The Wrap, 10/3/16).

