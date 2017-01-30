Status: Pre-Production As of October 19, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Joe Manganiello told Entertainment Tonight (10/18/16) that production on the the film is expected to begin Spring 2017.
No Poster Available
2019 | Action Sci-Fi
No plot details are known other than the fact that Ben Affleck will star as the Caped Crusader, a role he will first assume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then in Justice League 1 & 2.
No plot details are known other than the fact that Ben Affleck will star as the Caped Crusader, a role he will first assume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then in Justice League 1 & 2. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 14, 2019 Rumored
Cast more cast
Ben Affleck
Batman
Joe Manganiello
Slade Wilson / Deathstroke
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
No plot details are known other than the fact that Ben Affleck will star as the Caped Crusader, a role he will first assume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then in Justice League 1 & 2.
modified plot formulation from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Ben Affleck stated that the title of the upcoming movie will likely be The Batman. However, he also noted that he “might change it" (The Wrap, 10/3/16).
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- The Batman on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback