Status: Pre-Production As of April 10, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
No Poster Available
TBA | Biography Drama
Michael Mann
Biopic of automotive king Enzo Ferrari. The movie will follow the rise of the Ferrari as a luxury vehicle in the 1950s.
Biopic of automotive king Enzo Ferrari. The movie will follow the rise of the Ferrari as a luxury vehicle in the 1950s. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Noomi Rapace
Laura Dominica
Hugh Jackman
Enzo Ferrari
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Michael Mann
Troy Kennedy-Martin
David Rayfiel
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Biopic of automotive king Enzo Ferrari. The movie will follow the rise of the Ferrari as a luxury vehicle in the 1950s.
from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Inspired by Brock Yates' 1991 book, "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Race, the Machine."
- Noomi Rapace will play Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica.
- The project is eyeing an $80 million budget (Hollywood Reporter, 10/27/15)
- This has been a passion project for director Michael Mann, who has been trying to get the film made for over 15 years. Mann himself owns several Ferrari's (10/28/15).
- The film takes place in 1957 (Deadline.com, 3/8/17).
Also Known As
- Untitled Enzo Ferrari Pic
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Enzo Ferrari on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback