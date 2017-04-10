Will See 18 Won't See 1

Biopic of automotive king Enzo Ferrari. The movie will follow the rise of the Ferrari as a luxury vehicle in the 1950s. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Michael Mann



Screenwriter

Michael Mann

Troy Kennedy-Martin

David Rayfiel



Companies

Storyline

Trivia & Production Notes

Noomi Rapace will play Ferrari's wife, Laura Dominica.

The project is eyeing an $80 million budget (Hollywood Reporter, 10/27/15)

This has been a passion project for director Michael Mann, who has been trying to get the film made for over 15 years. Mann himself owns several Ferrari's (10/28/15). The film takes place in 1957 (Deadline.com, 3/8/17).

Also Known As

Untitled Enzo Ferrari Pic

