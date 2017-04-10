Movie Insider

Enzo Ferrari

Status: Pre-Production As of April 10, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

TBA | Biography Drama

Biopic of automotive king Enzo Ferrari. The movie will follow the rise of the Ferrari as a luxury vehicle in the 1950s. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Noomi Rapace
Laura Dominica
Hugh Jackman
Enzo Ferrari
DIRECTOR

Michael Mann

Screenwriter

Michael Mann
Troy Kennedy-Martin
David Rayfiel

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 2 more

Storyline

Biography Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Inspired by Brock Yates' 1991 book, "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Race, the Machine."
  • Noomi Rapace will play Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica.
  • The project is eyeing an $80 million budget (Hollywood Reporter, 10/27/15)
  • This has been a passion project for director Michael Mann, who has been trying to get the film made for over 15 years. Mann himself owns several Ferrari's (10/28/15).
  • The film takes place in 1957 (Deadline.com, 3/8/17).
Also Known As
  • Untitled Enzo Ferrari Pic

News Updates 30
