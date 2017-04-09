Buy Tickets All Trailers
2017 | R | Comedy Drama | 1hr, 47m
Shirley MacLaine plays a retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her, including her own obituary, so she writes her own to ensure her life story is told her way. Amanda Seyfried portrays a young writer at the local newspaper who takes up the task of finding out the truth about MacLaine’s character —resulting in a reawakening of passions for MacLaine’s character, and a life altering friendship for Seyfried’s.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 3, 2017
On DVDTuesday, June 6, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language
Storylines 2 more
