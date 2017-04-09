Movie Insider

The Last Word This spring, don’t miss a friendship that begins at the end.

The Last Word movie poster

3.75 / 5 stars (4 users)

2017 | R | Comedy Drama | 1hr, 47m

Shirley MacLaine plays a retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her, including her own obituary, so she writes her own to ensure her life story is told her way. Amanda Seyfried p... more

Friday, March 3, 2017

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Mark Pellington

Screenwriter

Stuart Fink

Companies

Bleecker Street & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for language

Storylines 2 more

Shirley MacLaine plays a retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her, including her own obituary, so she writes her own to ensure her life story is told her way. Amanda Seyfried portrays a young writer at the local newspaper who takes up the task of finding out the truth about MacLaine’s character —resulting in a reawakening of passions for MacLaine’s character, and a life altering friendship for Seyfried’s.
official plot version from bleeckerstreetmedia.com

Comedy Drama

