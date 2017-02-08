2017 | R | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 32m
Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.
Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoo... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 7, 2017
On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunesFriday, April 7, 2017
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesLionsgate Premiere & 3 more
Rating MPAAR for a scene of violence
Storylines 3 more
Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.
official plot version from lionsgate.com
Also Known As
- 478
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Aftermath on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback