Will See 39 Won't See 1

|

R

|

|

1hr, 32m

Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoo... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Elliott Lester



Screenwriter

Javier Gullon



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

R for a scene of violence

Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.

official plot version from lionsgate.com

Also Known As

478

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links