Movie Insider

Aftermath

Tabs
Aftermath movie poster
2017 | R | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 32m

Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoo... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 7, 2017

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Friday, April 7, 2017

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Elliott Lester

Screenwriter

Javier Gullon

Companies

Lionsgate Premiere & 3 more

Rating MPAA

R for a scene of violence

Storylines 3 more

Two strangers' lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, Aftermath tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller's (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.
official plot version from lionsgate.com

Drama Thriller
Also Known As
  • 478

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 0 views
Share + Send
News Updates 38
  • 13 minutes ago from Lionsgate
  • set the MPAA rating to R for a scene of violence
  • added a running time of 92 minutes
  • changed the US VOD release date from March 31, 2017 to April 7, 2017
  • changed the US film release date from March 31, 2017 to April 7, 2017
  • set film release to Limited
  • added a synopsis
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker

Extended Trailer
539 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
437 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
433 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
431 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
428 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Logan poster
Logan
The Shack poster
The Shack
Fifty Shades Darker poster
Fifty Shades Darker