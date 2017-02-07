Movie Insider

Snatched

2017 | Comedy

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise.

Friday, May 12, 2017

Jonathan Levine

Katie Dippold
Amy Schumer
Kim Caramele

20th Century Fox & 2 more

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter - in unpredictable, hilarious fashion - is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.
official plot version from foxmovies.com

Comedy
  • Untitled Mother-Daughter/Action Comedy Project
  • Mother/Daughter

