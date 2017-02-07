|

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradi... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jonathan Levine



Screenwriter

Katie Dippold

Amy Schumer

Kim Caramele



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Not Available

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter - in unpredictable, hilarious fashion - is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.

official plot version from foxmovies.com

Also Known As

Untitled Mother-Daughter/Action Comedy Project

Mother/Daughter

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links