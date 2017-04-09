|

PG-13

|

The successful horror film franchise returns with a contemporary take on the cursed videotape. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Javier Gutierrez



Screenwriter

David Loucka

Akiva Goldsman

Jacob Estes



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 4 more

PG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, some sexuality and brief drug material

A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

official plot version from paramount.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Film will be developed with a much smaller budget than the previous two.

Also Known As

The Ring 3

The Ring Three

Ring 3D

