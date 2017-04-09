Movie Insider

Rings

Tabs
Rings movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

2.53 / 5 stars (17 users)

2017 | PG-13 | Horror Suspense

The successful horror film franchise returns with a contemporary take on the cursed videotape. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 3, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Coming Soon (22 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Javier Gutierrez

Screenwriter

David Loucka
Akiva Goldsman
Jacob Estes

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, some sexuality and brief drug material

Storylines 4 more

A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…
official plot version from paramount.com

Horror Suspense Thriller 3D Prequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Film will be developed with a much smaller budget than the previous two.
Also Known As
  • The Ring 3
  • The Ring Three
  • Ring 3D

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 2
Theatrical Trailer #2
Theatrical Trailer #2 14,461 views
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 46
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable