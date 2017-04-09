Buy Tickets All Trailers
2.53 / 5 stars (17 users)
2017 | PG-13 | Horror Suspense
David Loucka
A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…
The successful horror film franchise returns with a contemporary take on the cursed videotape. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 3, 2017
On DVDTuesday, May 2, 2017
Cast more cast
Johnny Galecki
Gabriel
Alex Roe
Holt
Matilda Lutz
Julia
Aimee Teegarden
Sky
Zach Roerig
Carter
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
David Loucka
Akiva Goldsman
Jacob Estes
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, some sexuality and brief drug material
Storylines 4 more
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Film will be developed with a much smaller budget than the previous two.
Also Known As
- The Ring 3
- The Ring Three
- Ring 3D
