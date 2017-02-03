Will See 11 Won't See 0

No Poster Available

|

Tells the story behind the legendary 1960s fight between Shaolin Master Wong Jack Man and the young Bruce Lee. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

George Nolfi



Screenwriter

Christopher Wilkinson

Stephen J. Rivele



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Tells the story behind the legendary 1960s fight between Shaolin Master Wong Jack Man and the young Bruce Lee.

Trivia & Production Notes

The film recreates the mid-1960’s fight between Lee and Wong from the point of view of a young martial arts student whose allegiance became torn between Lee and Wong Jack Man. To this day, people still argue about who won the famous fight, but one thing is certain: after his battle with Wong, Bruce Lee reinvented himself and his style of kung fu.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links