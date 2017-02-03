Status: Post-Production As of February 3, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
No Poster Available
TBA | Biography Martial Arts
Christopher Wilkinson
Tells the story behind the legendary 1960s fight between Shaolin Master Wong Jack Man and the young Bruce Lee. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Billy Magnussen
Steve McKee
Philip Ng
Bruce Lee
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Christopher Wilkinson
Stephen J. Rivele
CompaniesBH Tilt & 2 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Tells the story behind the legendary 1960s fight between Shaolin Master Wong Jack Man and the young Bruce Lee.
Trivia & Production Notes
- The film recreates the mid-1960’s fight between Lee and Wong from the point of view of a young martial arts student whose allegiance became torn between Lee and Wong Jack Man. To this day, people still argue about who won the famous fight, but one thing is certain: after his battle with Wong, Bruce Lee reinvented himself and his style of kung fu.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Birth of the Dragon on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback