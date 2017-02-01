Movie Insider

Marshall

Status: Post-Production As of February 1, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

2017 | Drama True Story

Based on a true incident in the life of Thurgood Marshall, when he was a young lawyer, long before his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. As the nation teeters on the brink of WWII, a nearly bankr...

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 13, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Reggie Hudlin

Screenwriter

Jacob Koskoff
Michael Koskoff

Companies

Open Road Films & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Based on a true incident in the life of Thurgood Marshall, when he was a young lawyer, long before his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. As the nation teeters on the brink of WWII, a nearly bankrupt NAACP sends Marshall to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy socialite employer in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial that quickly became tabloid fodder. In need of a high profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with Samuel Friedman, a young Jewish lawyer who has never tried a case. Marshall and Friedman struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in the sensationalized trial which helped set the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to come.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Being produced with the full support of the Thurgood Marshall and Samuel Friedman estates, including their children, John W. Marshall and Lauren Friedman.
  • Financiers of Marshall are Star Light Media, Inc., Hero Film, Ltd. and Sky Legend along with Hunter Ryan and David Ryan.

