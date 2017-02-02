Movie Insider

Paterson

2016 | R | Drama | 1hr, 58m

A hardworking bus driver (Adam Driver) in Paterson, N.J., writes heartfelt poems every day before his shift begins. more

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch

Bleecker Street & 1 more

R for some language

Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey – they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer. He goes home to his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani). By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily, each a different and inspired project. Paterson loves Laura and she loves him. He supports her newfound ambitions; she champions his secret gift for poetry. The history and energy of the City of Paterson is a felt presence in the film and its simple structure unfolds over the course of a single week. The quiet triumphs and defeats of daily life are observed, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.
  • Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, garnering director/writer Jim Jarmusch some of the strongest reviews of his career.

