Status: Post-Production As of April 10, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
No Poster Available
TBA | Thriller
Follows four children who hide from the world in a farm that holds a terrible secret.
Follows four children who hide from the world in a farm that holds a terrible secret. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Follows four children who hide from the world in a farm that holds a terrible secret.
from lionsgate.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Marrowbone on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback