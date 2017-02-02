Buy Tickets All Trailers
2.00 / 5 stars (1 users)
2016 | R | Thriller
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The story centers on Michele (Huppert), a ruthless head of a video game company. After being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michele's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 11, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 14, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language
Storyline
The story centers on Michele (Huppert), a ruthless head of a video game company. After being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michele's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.
paraphrased plot formulation from sonyclassics.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on Philippe Djian’s novel Oh ...
- North American Premiere, Toronto International Film Festival 2016
