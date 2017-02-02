Movie Insider

Elle

2016 | R | Thriller

Friday, November 11, 2016
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Paul Verhoeven

Screenwriter

David Birke

Companies

Sony Pictures Classics

Rating MPAA

R for violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language

Storyline

The story centers on Michele (Huppert), a ruthless head of a video game company. After being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michele's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.
paraphrased plot formulation from sonyclassics.com

Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Philippe Djian’s novel Oh ...
  • North American Premiere, Toronto International Film Festival 2016

Related Links

