The story centers on Michele (Huppert), a ruthless head of a video game company. After being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michele's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the... more

DIRECTOR

Paul Verhoeven



Screenwriter

David Birke



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

R for violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language

The story centers on Michele (Huppert), a ruthless head of a video game company. After being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michele's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.

paraphrased plot formulation from sonyclassics.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on Philippe Djian’s novel Oh ...

Based on Philippe Djian’s novel Oh ... North American Premiere, Toronto International Film Festival 2016

