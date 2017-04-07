Status: Pre-Production As of April 7, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. The film will shoot in China in late summer and fall 2017.
Dwayne Johnson will play former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, July 13, 2018
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesFlynn Picture Company
Legendary Pictures
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
Dwayne Johnson will play former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building.
modified plot formulation from universalpictures.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Part of a bidding war.
- The project is said to have shades of Die Hard and Towering Inferno, the 1974 disaster movie (Hollywood Reporter, 5/26/16).
