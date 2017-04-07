Movie Insider

Skyscraper

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of April 7, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. The film will shoot in China in late summer and fall 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2018 | Action Adventure

Dwayne Johnson will play former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 13, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Rawson Marshall Thurber

Screenwriter

Rawson Marshall Thurber

Production Companies



Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Dwayne Johnson will play former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building.
modified plot formulation from universalpictures.com

Action Adventure Thriller 3D

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Part of a bidding war.
  • The project is said to have shades of Die Hard and Towering Inferno, the 1974 disaster movie (Hollywood Reporter, 5/26/16).

News Updates 19
