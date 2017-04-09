Movie Insider

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle

2017 | PG | Animation

Friday, January 20, 2017

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Cast

Michael Dudok deWit

Sony Pictures Classics

PG for some thematic elements and peril

The story centers on a man shipwrecked on a tropical island inhabited by turtles, crabs and birds, recounting the milestones in the life of a human being.
