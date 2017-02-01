Movie Insider

Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project

Status: Production As of February 1, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Production has begun in the U.K.

2017 | Drama

The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson

Screenwriter

Paul Thomas Anderson

Companies

Focus Features & 2 more

Storylines 2 more

The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.
official plot version from focusfeatures.com

Drama

News Updates 17
