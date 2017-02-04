Status: Pre-Production As of February 4, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Corin Hardy on-board to direct.
TBA | Horror Spin-off
The story centers on a demonic nun.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
from hollywoodreporter.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Spinoff of the character in 2016's The Conjuring 2.
