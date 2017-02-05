Movie Insider

5.00 / 5 stars (1 users)

2016 | PG | Documentary | 1hr, 35m

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, November 11, 2016

On DVD

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Coming Soon (16 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Jacques Perrin
Jacques Cluzaud

Screenwriter

Jacques Perrin
Jacques Cluzaud
Stephane Durand

Companies

Music Box Films

Rating MPAA

PG for thematic elements and related images

Storyline

After traveling the world alongside migrating birds and diving the oceans with whales and manta rays, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud return to more familiar ground, the lush green forests and megafauna that emerged across Europe following the last Ice Age. Winter had gone on for 80,000 years when, in a relatively short period of time the ice retreated, the landscape metamorphosed, the cycle of seasons was established and the beasts occupied their new kingdom. It was only later than man arrived to share this habitat, first tentatively as migratory hunter/gatherers, then making inroads in the forest as settled agriculturalists, and later more dramatically via industry and warfare.
official plot version from musicboxfilms.com

Documentary

Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 2,679 views
