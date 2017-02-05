No Poster Available
After traveling the world alongside migrating birds and diving the oceans with whales and manta rays, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud return to more familiar ground, the lush green forests and mega...
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 11, 2016
On DVDTuesday, February 21, 2017
DIRECTOR
Jacques Perrin
Jacques Cluzaud
Screenwriter
Jacques Perrin
Jacques Cluzaud
Stephane Durand
CompaniesMusic Box Films
Rating MPAAPG for thematic elements and related images
Storyline
After traveling the world alongside migrating birds and diving the oceans with whales and manta rays, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud return to more familiar ground, the lush green forests and megafauna that emerged across Europe following the last Ice Age. Winter had gone on for 80,000 years when, in a relatively short period of time the ice retreated, the landscape metamorphosed, the cycle of seasons was established and the beasts occupied their new kingdom. It was only later than man arrived to share this habitat, first tentatively as migratory hunter/gatherers, then making inroads in the forest as settled agriculturalists, and later more dramatically via industry and warfare.
