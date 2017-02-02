Buy Tickets All Trailers
2016 | R | Comedy Drama | 1hr, 58m
Friday, January 13, 2017
Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, in a breakout performance) at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women in Jamie's upbringing -- via Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields' home, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor.
A multilayered celebration of the complexities of women, family, time, and the connections we search for our whole lives. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Sunday, December 25, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 28, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesA24 & 2 more
Rating MPAAR for sexual material, language, some nudity and brief drug use
Storylines 2 more
Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, in a breakout performance) at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women in Jamie’s upbringing -- via Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor.
official plot version from a24films.com
