1hr, 58m

A multilayered celebration of the complexities of women, family, time, and the connections we search for our whole lives.

Cast

DIRECTOR

Mike Mills



Screenwriter

Mike Mills



Companies

Rating

Storylines

R for sexual material, language, some nudity and brief drug use

Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, in a breakout performance) at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women in Jamie's upbringing -- via Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields' home, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor.

official plot version from a24films.com

