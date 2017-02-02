Movie Insider

20th Century Women

2016 | R | Comedy Drama | 1hr, 58m

A multilayered celebration of the complexities of women, family, time, and the connections we search for our whole lives. more

Sunday, December 25, 2016
Friday, January 13, 2017

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Mike Mills

Mike Mills

A24 & 2 more

R for sexual material, language, some nudity and brief drug use

Set in Santa Barbara, the film follows Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, in a breakout performance) at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women in Jamie’s upbringing -- via Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor.
