Movie Insider

Action Park

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of August 2, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Approved for California Tax Credit program as a result assumed to be moving forward towards production.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Comedy

A "narrative movie with stunts" (similar in vein to Bad Grandpa) with the focus on a theme park in New Jersey. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

John Altschuler
Dave Krinsky
Johnny Knoxville

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A "narrative movie with stunts" (similar in vein to Bad Grandpa) with the focus on a theme park in New Jersey.
original plot formulation based on information from film.ca.gov

Comedy
Also Known As
  • Dangerous Amusement Park

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 9
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...