Trespass Against Us

Trespass Against Us

1.00 / 5 stars (1 users)

2017 | R | Action Crime | 1hr, 38m

Trespass Against Us is set across three generations of the Cutler family who live as outlaws in their own anarchic corner of Britain's richest countryside. Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is heir apparent to his bruising criminal father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson)...

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, January 20, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Cast

DIRECTOR

Adam Smith

Screenwriter

Alastair Siddons

Companies

A24

Rating MPAA

R for pervasive language, some disturbing behavior and brief graphic nudity

Storyline

Trespass Against Us is set across three generations of the Cutler family who live as outlaws in their own anarchic corner of Britain’s richest countryside. Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is heir apparent to his bruising criminal father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson) and has been groomed to spend his life hunting, thieving and tormenting the police. But with his own son, Tyson (Georgie Smith) coming of age, Chad soon finds himself locked in a battle with his father for the future of his young family. When Colby learns of Chad’s dreams for another life he sets out to tie his son and grandson into the archaic order that has bound the Cutler family for generations. He engineers a spectacular piece of criminal business involving a heist, a high-speed car chase and a manhunt, which leaves Chad bruised and bloodied and with his very freedom at stake. With the law cracking down and his father
official plot version from a24films.com

Action Crime Drama Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Available exclusively on DirecTV November 24, 2016.

Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 2,750 views
