Trespass Against Us is set across three generations of the Cutler family who live as outlaws in their own anarchic corner of Britain's richest countryside. Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is heir a...
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 20, 2017
On DVDTuesday, March 7, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesA24
Rating MPAAR for pervasive language, some disturbing behavior and brief graphic nudity
Storyline
Trespass Against Us is set across three generations of the Cutler family who live as outlaws in their own anarchic corner of Britain’s richest countryside. Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is heir apparent to his bruising criminal father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson) and has been groomed to spend his life hunting, thieving and tormenting the police. But with his own son, Tyson (Georgie Smith) coming of age, Chad soon finds himself locked in a battle with his father for the future of his young family. When Colby learns of Chad’s dreams for another life he sets out to tie his son and grandson into the archaic order that has bound the Cutler family for generations. He engineers a spectacular piece of criminal business involving a heist, a high-speed car chase and a manhunt, which leaves Chad bruised and bloodied and with his very freedom at stake. With the law cracking down and his father
official plot version from a24films.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Available exclusively on DirecTV November 24, 2016.
