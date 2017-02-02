Movie Insider

London Town

2016 | Drama Music | 1hr, 34m

When fifteen-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) hears the music of The Clash for the first time, it’s a revelation, opening up a new world of social consciousness and anti-establishment defiance bey... more

Friday, October 7, 2016

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Friday, October 7, 2016
Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Derrick Borte

Screenwriter

Companies

IFC Films

Storyline

When fifteen-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) hears the music of The Clash for the first time, it’s a revelation, opening up a new world of social consciousness and anti-establishment defiance beyond anything he’s known in his dead-end London suburb. Drawn into the heart of the city’s burgeoning punk scene, he forges two relationships that will change his life, falling in love with rebellious cool girl Vivian (Nell Williams) and finding an unexpected connection with none other than The Clash’s electrifying frontman, Joe Strummer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).
Drama Music

