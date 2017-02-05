Movie Insider

La Leyenda del Chupacabras

2016 | Comedy Animation

Friday, October 14, 2016

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Alberto Rodriguez

Pantelion Films

The popular characters, Leo San Juan, Theodora, sugar skulls, Alebrije and Evaristo, will face one of the most feared and dangerous of all time Mexican legends.
