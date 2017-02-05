Buy Tickets All Trailers
4.00 / 5 stars (2 users)
2016 | Comedy Animation
The popular characters, Leo San Juan, Theodora, sugar skulls, Alebrije and Evaristo, will face one of the most feared and dangerous of all time Mexican legends.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 14, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 7, 2017
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesPantelion Films
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
official plot version from lionsgate.com
