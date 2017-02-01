|

A hard nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm's front man, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly tak...

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Dan Gilroy



Screenwriter

Dan Gilroy



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A hard nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm's front man, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly takes on that role. He finds out some unsettling things about what the crusading law firm as done that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and dispossessed, and finds himself in existential crisis that leads to extreme action.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The under $40 million pic is Michael Clayton meets The Verdict (Deadline.com, 9/21/16).

The under $40 million pic is Michael Clayton meets The Verdict (Deadline.com, 9/21/16). Colin Farrell will play the slick, money-focused lawyer who recruits the researcher to his firm (Hollywood Reporter, 1/31/17).

Shooting Locations

March 2017: Los Angeles, California, United States

