Status: Pre-Production As of September 22, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Begin production in Los Angeles in March.
- March 2017: Los Angeles, California, United States
A hard nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm's front man, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly tak... more
A hard nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm's front man, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly takes on that role. He finds out some unsettling things about what the crusading law firm as done that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and dispossessed, and finds himself in existential crisis that leads to extreme action.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
- The under $40 million pic is Michael Clayton meets The Verdict (Deadline.com, 9/21/16).
- Colin Farrell will play the slick, money-focused lawyer who recruits the researcher to his firm (Hollywood Reporter, 1/31/17).
