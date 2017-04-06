|

Princess Anya has the magical ability to break curses with a kiss. She sets off on a quest to free her land from her evil stepfather, aided by a talking dog and a boy thief trapped in the body of ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

Michael McCullers



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Princess Anya has the magical ability to break curses with a kiss. She sets off on a quest to free her land from her evil stepfather, aided by a talking dog and a boy thief trapped in the body of a newt.

from netflix.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the novel by Garth Nix.

Based on the novel by Garth Nix. This will be a CG-animated live action hybrid film (4/4/2017).

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links