Frogkisser!

Status: Development As of April 6, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Michael McCullers is on-board to write the script.

TBA | Family Animation

Princess Anya has the magical ability to break curses with a kiss. She sets off on a quest to free her land from her evil stepfather, aided by a talking dog and a boy thief trapped in the body of ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Michael McCullers

Companies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Princess Anya has the magical ability to break curses with a kiss. She sets off on a quest to free her land from her evil stepfather, aided by a talking dog and a boy thief trapped in the body of a newt.
from netflix.com

Family Animation Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the novel by Garth Nix.
  • This will be a CG-animated live action hybrid film (4/4/2017).

