Status: Development As of April 6, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Michael McCullers is on-board to write the script.
TBA | Family Animation
Princess Anya has the magical ability to break curses with a kiss. She sets off on a quest to free her land from her evil stepfather, aided by a talking dog and a boy thief trapped in the body of a newt.
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the novel by Garth Nix.
- This will be a CG-animated live action hybrid film (4/4/2017).
