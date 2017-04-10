|

PG

1hr, 30m

Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping out Spark's family and sending him into hiding.

DIRECTOR

Aaron Woodley



Screenwriter

Doug Hadders

Adam Rotstein

Aaron Woodley



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines

PG for some action and rude humor

Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping out Spark's family and sending him into hiding. But now they've learned of Zhong's plan to wipe out the entire universe using the deadly space Kraken, and no one but Spark can stop him. An action-packed space odyssey filled with humor and heart, SPARK is an epic adventure about becoming the hero you were born to become.

official plot version from foxsearchlight.com

Trivia & Production Notes

A co-production with ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co., Ltd, Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co., Ltd. and Gulfstream Pictures.

