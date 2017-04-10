Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping o... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 14, 2017 in 350 theaters
Coming Soon (4 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Doug Hadders
Adam Rotstein
Aaron Woodley
Companies
Rating MPAAPG for some action and rude humor
Storylines 3 more
Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping out Spark's family and sending him into hiding. But now they've learned of Zhong's plan to wipe out the entire universe using the deadly space Kraken, and no one but Spark can stop him. An action-packed space odyssey filled with humor and heart, SPARK is an epic adventure about becoming the hero you were born to become.
official plot version from foxsearchlight.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- A co-production with ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co., Ltd, Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co., Ltd. and Gulfstream Pictures.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Spark: A Space Tail Official Site
- Spark: A Space Tail Official Instagram
- Spark: A Space Tail Official Facebook
- Spark: A Space Tail Tickets + Showtimes
- Spark: A Space Tail Buy/Rent Digital
- Spark: A Space Tail on Amazon
- Spark: A Space Tail on IMDb