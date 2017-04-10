Movie Insider

Spark: A Space Tail Be the hero you were born to become.

Spark: A Space Tail movie poster

2017 | PG | Adventure Family | 1hr, 30m

Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping o... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 14, 2017 in 350 theaters

Cast more cast

Jace Norman
Spark (voice)
Hilary Swank
(voice)
Susan Sarandon
(voice)
Patrick Stewart
(voice)
Jessica Biel
(voice)
DIRECTOR

Aaron Woodley

Screenwriter

Doug Hadders
Adam Rotstein
Aaron Woodley

Companies

Open Road Films & 3 more

Rating MPAA

PG for some action and rude humor

Storylines 3 more

Spark (Jace Norman) is a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping out Spark's family and sending him into hiding. But now they've learned of Zhong's plan to wipe out the entire universe using the deadly space Kraken, and no one but Spark can stop him. An action-packed space odyssey filled with humor and heart, SPARK is an epic adventure about becoming the hero you were born to become.
Adventure Family 3D Animation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A co-production with ToonBox Entertainment, Redrover Co., Ltd, Shanghai Hoongman Technology Co., Ltd. and Gulfstream Pictures.

