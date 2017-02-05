|

|

1hr, 33m

Follows three contrasting and interwoven stories in modern-day London. A former rugby player, Max (Idris Elba), struggles to find a life off the field while fighting to save his marriage to former act... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (30 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jim O’Hanlon



Screenwriter

Leon F. Butler



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

Follows three contrasting and interwoven stories in modern-day London. A former rugby player, Max (Idris Elba), struggles to find a life off the field while fighting to save his marriage to former actress Emily (Gemma Arterton). Kingsley (Franz Drameh of CW’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW) is a small-time drug dealer desperately seeking a way off the street. While completing his community service for a misdemeanor, Kinsley meets Terence (Ken Stott), a local thespian, who gives him the push he needs out of his dead-end life and into a very different, creative world. George (Charlie Creed-Miles), a cab driver, and his wife Kathy (Kierston Wareing) dream of having kids, but a devastating road accident puts their hopes on hold, even testing their otherwise strong marriage. Anybody can make a wrong turn, but it's the journey that allows us to find the right path.

Trivia & Production Notes

Premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Also Known As

A Hundred Streets

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links