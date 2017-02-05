Buy Tickets All Trailers
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 13, 2017
On DVDTuesday, March 7, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Follows three contrasting and interwoven stories in modern-day London. A former rugby player, Max (Idris Elba), struggles to find a life off the field while fighting to save his marriage to former actress Emily (Gemma Arterton). Kingsley (Franz Drameh of CW’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW) is a small-time drug dealer desperately seeking a way off the street. While completing his community service for a misdemeanor, Kinsley meets Terence (Ken Stott), a local thespian, who gives him the push he needs out of his dead-end life and into a very different, creative world. George (Charlie Creed-Miles), a cab driver, and his wife Kathy (Kierston Wareing) dream of having kids, but a devastating road accident puts their hopes on hold, even testing their otherwise strong marriage. Anybody can make a wrong turn, but it's the journey that allows us to find the right path.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.
Also Known As
- A Hundred Streets
