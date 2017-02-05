Movie Insider

100 Streets

Tabs
100 Streets movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

0.00 / 5 stars (0 users)

2017 | Drama Ensemble | 1hr, 33m

Follows three contrasting and interwoven stories in modern-day London. A former rugby player, Max (Idris Elba), struggles to find a life off the field while fighting to save his marriage to former act... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, January 13, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Coming Soon (30 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jim O’Hanlon

Screenwriter

Leon F. Butler

Companies

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Follows three contrasting and interwoven stories in modern-day London. A former rugby player, Max (Idris Elba), struggles to find a life off the field while fighting to save his marriage to former actress Emily (Gemma Arterton). Kingsley (Franz Drameh of CW’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW) is a small-time drug dealer desperately seeking a way off the street. While completing his community service for a misdemeanor, Kinsley meets Terence (Ken Stott), a local thespian, who gives him the push he needs out of his dead-end life and into a very different, creative world. George (Charlie Creed-Miles), a cab driver, and his wife Kathy (Kierston Wareing) dream of having kids, but a devastating road accident puts their hopes on hold, even testing their otherwise strong marriage. Anybody can make a wrong turn, but it's the journey that allows us to find the right path.

Drama Ensemble

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.
Also Known As
  • A Hundred Streets

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 2,354 views
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 23
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
573 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
514 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
505 views yesterday

.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
474 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
445 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Logan poster
Logan
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Get Out poster
Get Out