Will See 147 Won't See 46

|

XX is a new horror anthology with a gender twist - all segments will be helmed by female directors and will star female leads. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (43 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

—

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

XX is a new horror anthology with a gender twist - all segments will be helmed by female directors and will star female leads.

official plot version from magnetreleasing.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Per Magnet Releasing, "the directors have been given free creative rein within budget and time constraints, but all of the segments themselves will involve the horror genre."

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links