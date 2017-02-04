|

A black-ops assassin's latest mark forces her to question the truth of her identity, and ultimately confront the unsettling fact that she's more than a hired gun, she is an entirely new breed of weapo... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Fredrik Akerstrom

Marcus Kryler



Screenwriter

John McClain



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A black-ops assassin's latest mark forces her to question the truth of her identity, and ultimately confront the unsettling fact that she's more than a hired gun, she is an entirely new breed of weapon.

Trivia & Production Notes

Described as in the vein of Lucy (2/4/17).

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links