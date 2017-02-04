Status: Development As of November 9, 2016
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
TBA | Action Drama
Fredrik Akerstrom
Fundamental Films
A black-ops assassin's latest mark forces her to question the truth of her identity, and ultimately confront the unsettling fact that she's more than a hired gun, she is an entirely new breed of weapo... more
DIRECTOR
Fredrik Akerstrom
Marcus Kryler
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesBroken Road Productions
Fundamental Films
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Described as in the vein of Lucy (2/4/17).
