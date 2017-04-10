|

Over the course of one night in a closed department store, a teddy bear goes on an adventure to find his lost button so that he can find the home and the friend that he has always wanted. more

DIRECTOR

Tim Story



Screenwriter

Jack Angelo

Kate Angelo



Production Companies

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on Don Freeman's children's book, which was published in 1968.

