Corduroy

Status: Development As of November 15, 2016

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Tim Story is in talks to direct the adaptation of the children's book. No screenwriter is attached yet.

TBA | Adventure Comedy

Over the course of one night in a closed department store, a teddy bear goes on an adventure to find his lost button so that he can find the home and the friend that he has always wanted. more

DIRECTOR

Tim Story

Screenwriter

Jack Angelo
Kate Angelo

Over the course of one night in a closed department store, a teddy bear goes on an adventure to find his lost button so that he can find the home and the friend that he has always wanted.
Adventure Comedy Family Adaptation

  • Based on Don Freeman's children's book, which was published in 1968.

