In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 10, 2017
On DVDTuesday, March 7, 2017
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Andrew C. Erin
Daniel Farrands
Production CompaniesTwisted Pictures
Rating MPAANR Not Rated
Storyline
Jackie (Benz), a troubled young woman with an unyielding alcohol addiction, is released from rehab and given a second chance with a new job and a furnished apartment at Havenhurst. Guilt-ridden over the tragic loss of her eight-year-old daughter, Jackie is quickly drawn into the mysteries of Havenhurst, in particular the unsolved disappearance of the apartment’s previous occupant, a young woman (Harris) she befriended in rehab who disappeared recently without a trace.
Aided by a hardened New York police detective and a lonely foster child who lives under the shadow of her caretakers’ sadistic whims, Jackie must not only battle her inner demons… but the very real ones that live deep within the walls of Havenhurst.
