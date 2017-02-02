|

NR

|

|

1hr, 20m

Jackie (Benz), a troubled young woman with an unyielding alcohol addiction, is released from rehab and given a second chance with a new job and a furnished apartment at Havenhurst. Guilt-ridden over t... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

New York / Los Angeles

New York / Los Angeles Release

Coming Soon (33 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Andrew C. Erin



Screenwriter

Andrew C. Erin

Daniel Farrands



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

NR Not Rated

Jackie (Benz), a troubled young woman with an unyielding alcohol addiction, is released from rehab and given a second chance with a new job and a furnished apartment at Havenhurst. Guilt-ridden over the tragic loss of her eight-year-old daughter, Jackie is quickly drawn into the mysteries of Havenhurst, in particular the unsolved disappearance of the apartment’s previous occupant, a young woman (Harris) she befriended in rehab who disappeared recently without a trace.



Aided by a hardened New York police detective and a lonely foster child who lives under the shadow of her caretakers’ sadistic whims, Jackie must not only battle her inner demons… but the very real ones that live deep within the walls of Havenhurst.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links