Havenhurst

2017 | NR | Horror | 1hr, 20m

Jackie (Benz), a troubled young woman with an unyielding alcohol addiction, is released from rehab and given a second chance with a new job and a furnished apartment at Havenhurst. Guilt-ridden over t... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 10, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Coming Soon (33 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Andrew C. Erin

Screenwriter

Andrew C. Erin
Daniel Farrands

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

NR Not Rated

Storyline

Jackie (Benz), a troubled young woman with an unyielding alcohol addiction, is released from rehab and given a second chance with a new job and a furnished apartment at Havenhurst. Guilt-ridden over the tragic loss of her eight-year-old daughter, Jackie is quickly drawn into the mysteries of Havenhurst, in particular the unsolved disappearance of the apartment’s previous occupant, a young woman (Harris) she befriended in rehab who disappeared recently without a trace.

Aided by a hardened New York police detective and a lonely foster child who lives under the shadow of her caretakers’ sadistic whims, Jackie must not only battle her inner demons… but the very real ones that live deep within the walls of Havenhurst.

Horror

Related Links

