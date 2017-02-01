Movie Insider

This Beautiful Fantastic

2017 | Drama | 1hr, 32m

A young woman who dreams of being a children's author makes an unlikely friendship with a cantankerous widower. more

Friday, March 10, 2017

Friday, March 10, 2017
DIRECTOR

Simon Aboud

Screenwriter

Simon Aboud

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Not Available

Storyline

A contemporary fairy tale revolving around the most unlikely of friendships between a reclusive, agoraphobic young woman with dreams of being a children’s book author and a curmudgeonly old widower. Bella Brown is a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book. Despite her abandonment as a child, the all consuming OCD, the unfulfilled dream, her awful boss at the library and her paralyzing fear of flora and fauna, Bella is down but not out. She has a spark, an edge, a talent and a voice that we can feel from the get go. This girl has a preternatural survival instinct, having been found in Hyde Park in the middle of winter as a baby. When Bella is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson, a cantankerous, loveless, rich old man who lives next door. and is an amazing horticulturalist.
Drama

