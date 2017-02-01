|

|

1hr, 32m

A young woman who dreams of being a children's author makes an unlikely friendship with a cantankerous widower. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (36 days to go!) Watch Trailer

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Coming Soon (36 days to go!)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Simon Aboud



Screenwriter

Simon Aboud



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

A contemporary fairy tale revolving around the most unlikely of friendships between a reclusive, agoraphobic young woman with dreams of being a children’s book author and a curmudgeonly old widower. Bella Brown is a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book. Despite her abandonment as a child, the all consuming OCD, the unfulfilled dream, her awful boss at the library and her paralyzing fear of flora and fauna, Bella is down but not out. She has a spark, an edge, a talent and a voice that we can feel from the get go. This girl has a preternatural survival instinct, having been found in Hyde Park in the middle of winter as a baby. When Bella is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson, a cantankerous, loveless, rich old man who lives next door. and is an amazing horticulturalist.

official plot version from samuelgoldwynfilms.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links