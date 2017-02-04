Movie Insider

Lavender

Tabs
Lavender movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | Thriller

When a photographer (Abbie Cornish) suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, strange clues amongst her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 3, 2017

Coming Soon (26 days to go!) Watch Trailer

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Friday, March 3, 2017
Coming Soon (26 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Ed Gass-Donnelly

Screenwriter

Abbie Cornish
Ed Gass-Donnelly

Companies

Samuel Goldwyn Films & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

When a photographer (Abbie Cornish) suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, strange clues amongst her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had. Justin Long plays a psychiatrist who helps her recover lost memories.
from ambidistribution.com

Thriller

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 631 views
Share + Send
News Updates 18
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
573 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
514 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
505 views yesterday

.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
474 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
445 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Logan poster
Logan
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Get Out poster
Get Out