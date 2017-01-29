Will See 3 Won't See 0

|

The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

—

Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

A remake of the Japanese film of the same name.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links