Movie Insider

Attack On Titan

Tabs

Status: Announced As of January 29, 2017

Announced: Intentions to make the movie; early in development. Warner Bros. is negotiating to get the feature rights for the Japanese manga property.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Action Adventure

The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Action Adventure Remake

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A remake of the Japanese film of the same name.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 5
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...