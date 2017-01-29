2017 | Animation Event
An all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna and their party members as they explore the world of "Ordinal Scale".
An all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna and their party members as they explore the world of "Ordinal Scale".
In Movie Theaters U.S.Thursday, March 9, 2017 1 Night Only, 8:00pm
Storyline

Trivia & Production Notes
- At this one-night event, from Fathom Events, Aniplex of America Inc. and ELEVEN ARTS, anime fans will experience an all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna and their party members as they explore the world of “Ordinal Scale.”
- Sword Art Online is based on author Reki Kawahara’s light novel of the same name. Since the first volume was published in April 2009, the series has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan and 19 million copies worldwide.
