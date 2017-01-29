Movie Insider

Wolves

Tabs
poster not available

No Poster Available



Buy Advance Tix
2017 | R | Drama | 1hr, 50m

On court action accompanies strong performances in this story of a promising high school basketball prospect and his troubled relationship with his father. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 3, 2017

Coming Soon (29 days to go!) Watch Trailer

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Friday, March 3, 2017
Coming Soon (29 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Bart Freundlich

Screenwriter

Bart Freundlich

Companies

IFC Films

Rating MPAA

R for language throughout and brief sexuality

Storyline

Anthony (Taylor John Smith) is a standout player on his Manhattan high school’s basketball team with seemingly everything going for him: a killer three-point shot, a loving girlfriend (Zazie Beetz), and a chance at a scholarship to Cornell. But Anthony’s dreams of playing college ball are jeopardized by his volatile father (Michael Shannon), a hard-drinking writer whose compulsive gambling threatens to derail the lives of both his wife (Carla Gugino) and son. Though it goes against his nature, Anthony must summon the strength to step out from his father’s shadow and reclaim his future.
official plot version from ifcfilms.com

Drama

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 633 views
Share + Send
News Updates 16
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...