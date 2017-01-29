No Poster Available
Buy Advance Tix
On court action accompanies strong performances in this story of a promising high school basketball prospect and his troubled relationship with his father. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 3, 2017
Coming Soon (29 days to go!) Watch Trailer
On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunesFriday, March 3, 2017
Coming Soon (29 days to go!) Pre-Order
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAR for language throughout and brief sexuality
Storyline
Anthony (Taylor John Smith) is a standout player on his Manhattan high school’s basketball team with seemingly everything going for him: a killer three-point shot, a loving girlfriend (Zazie Beetz), and a chance at a scholarship to Cornell. But Anthony’s dreams of playing college ball are jeopardized by his volatile father (Michael Shannon), a hard-drinking writer whose compulsive gambling threatens to derail the lives of both his wife (Carla Gugino) and son. Though it goes against his nature, Anthony must summon the strength to step out from his father’s shadow and reclaim his future.
official plot version from ifcfilms.com