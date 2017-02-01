Status: Production As of February 1, 2017
The story begins in October 1843 when Charles Dickens was broke. Despite early success, his last three books had failed. Rejected by his publishers, he sets out to write and self-publish a book which he hopes will keep his family afloat. After six fever-pitched weeks, he created A Christmas Carol.
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2017
Cast more cast
Christopher Plummer
Scrooge
Dan Stevens
Charles Dickens
from screendaily.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on Les Standiford’s book.
