The Man Who Invented Christmas

Status: Production As of February 1, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

2017 | Holiday

Imagines how Charles Dickens created his iconic story A Christmas Carol. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

TBA, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Bharat Nalluri

Screenwriter

Susan Coyne

Companies

Bleecker Street

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The story begins in October 1843 when Charles Dickens was broke. Despite early success, his last three books had failed. Rejected by his publishers, he sets out to write and self-publish a book which he hopes will keep his family afloat. After six fever-pitched weeks, he created A Christmas Carol.
from screendaily.com

Holiday

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Les Standiford’s book.

Related Links

