The Black Hand

Status: Development As of February 3, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Paramount Pictures has acquired the Stephan Talty book The Black Hand.

TBA | Crime Adaptation

Set in the early 1900s, Joe Petrosino, a NYPD cop, goes after a ruthless gang (with the calling card black hand) that migrated from Italy to America. The thugs kidnap people and then extort money from... more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Set in the early 1900s, Joe Petrosino, a NYPD cop, goes after a ruthless gang (with the calling card black hand) that migrated from Italy to America. The thugs kidnap people and then extort money from their families. They are loathed by law-abiding Italian families who are frightened, but nevertheless help Petrosino behind the scenes. He arrests and deports as many of these criminals as he can, for the sake of his own heritage.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Crime Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Stephan Talty's 2017 novel, "The Black Hand: The Epic War Between a Brilliant Detective and the Deadliest Secret Society in American History".

